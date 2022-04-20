YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Philip Mullins will be held Friday, April 22, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Greater Friendship Baptist Church, 646 Lakewood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio.

Mr. Mullins departed this life Sunday, April 10, 2022 at Washington Square Health Care in Warren, Ohio.

The family will receive friends Friday, April 22, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church prior to the service. Please continue to follow CDC recommendations by wearing a mask and practice social distancing.

Interment will be in Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman, Ohio.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

Send flowers to the service of Mr. Philip Mullins.

A television tribute will air Thursday, April 21 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.