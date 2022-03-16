YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mrs. Pauletta D. Boudrey will be held Saturday, March 19, 20212 at 11:00 a.m. at Union Baptist Church, 528 Lincoln Ave in Youngstown, Ohio. Mrs. Boudrey departed this life March 13, 2022 at St. Elizabeth’s Health Care Center in Boardman, Ohio.

The family will receive friends Saturday from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church. Please continue to follow CDC recommendations by wearing a mask and practice social distancing.

Arrangements are being handled by the J.E. Washington Funeral Services, Inc.

