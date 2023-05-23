YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Bishop Paul J. Pegues III will be held Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Mt Calvary Pentecostal Church, 1812 Oakhill Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Paul passed away Wednesday, May 17.

Paul J Pegues III was born to Paul J., Jr. and Selena (Cobbin) Pegues on June 13, 1942 and raised on the Sharon Line of Youngstown, Ohio.

He graduated from North High School in 1960 where he starred in football and track & field, winning the city championship in the high jump. He then went on to attend Youngstown State University, formerly known as Youngstown University, where he also played football.

Paul was very athletic and had a strong love for sports. After college, he went on to play for the Youngstown Bulldogs (Youngstown Hard Hats) a semi-professional football team, and for the Soul Train Baseball team.

On September 1, 1962 he married his soulmate, formally known as Dorothy “Bobbie” Berry and together they had three children, nine grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Paul worked for Wonder Bread Bakery, General Motors and retired from the Tamarkin Company but his most treasured work was for the Lord. Paul Pegues was water baptized in Jesus name at the Mount Calvary Pentecostal Church on December 1, 1974 and filled with the gift of the Holy Ghost with the evidence of speaking in other tongues on February 4, 1975. He was mentored under the excellent leadership of the late Bishop Norman L. Wagner and served on the Board of Trustees. There he developed a great love for the Lord and for his fellow man.

He coached football for the Mount Calvary “Mighty” Sons of Thunder little league football team. Paul, along with his best friend, William “Bill” Crockett, taught the boys toughness, discipline and biblical instructions.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his love of 60 years, Dorothy J Pegues; his three children, Paul Jerone (Kyowa) Pegues IV of Boardman, Selena Shirelle Pegues of Youngstown and Leslie Nicolle (Milton) Gage of Grove City, Ohio; nine grandchildren, Rhyan, Jordan, Micaela, Erica, Bryan, Chelsea, Kayla, Paul V and Mylan and 15 great-grandchildren, Rhyan, Jr., Jaiden, Ariana, Nji’eem, Elijah, Casey, Kaleb, Nyah, Kassidy, Christian, Akira, Karter, Zy’erre, Jayce and Paul VI; sister, Rose Lee Walker; nephew, Rodney Walker; mother-in-law, Mrs. Dorothy Berry and Godchildren, Amber Bright, Jeremy Morgan, Shayla Scott Blair and Lamar Underwood.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul J Pegues, Jr. and Selena Cobbin Pegues; stepmother, Inez Pegues and sisters, Paulette Gardner and Barbara Jean Pegues.

The family will receive friends Friday, May 26, 2023 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. and Saturday, May 27, 2023 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m., at the church.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

