FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Paul G. Curry, Jr. will be held Wednesday, January 19, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at Greater Mt. Zion COGIC, 1825 Roemer Blvd., Farrell, Pennsylvania.

Mr. Curry departed this life Friday, January 7, 2022. He was 43 years old.

He was born December 9, 1978 in Sharon, Pennsylvania to Paul Curry, Sr. and Margaret Dallas Curry.

He was a 1997 graduate of Farrell Area High School.

Paul loved his family and friends. He was a loving brother, son and father. He loved the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers. Paul enjoyed fishing and carpentry work but he loved his children most.

He leaves to cherish his memory his loving mother, Margaret Norris; a father who helped rear him, Willie Norris; his children, Jalaiah Briggs, Paul Curry III, Jasmine Curry, Asia Curry, Kial Curry and Aniah Curry, all of New Kensington, Pennsylvania; his sister, Lana Dallas of Cincinnati, Ohio; his brother, Aaron Curry of Sharon, Pennsylvania and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Paul Curry, Sr. and his maternal grandparents, Jessie and Lonnie Dallas.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., at the church.

Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

