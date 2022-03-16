YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Ms. Patricia A. Kitchen will be held Monday March 21 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at New Beginnings Outreach Ministries, 2007 S Schenley Ave in Youngstown, Ohio. Sister Patricia Ann Kitchen, 62, of Youngstown, Ohio peacefully transitioned to her eternal home with the Lord on Saturday March 12, 2022, at 2:28 a.m. at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Sister Patty, as she was affectionately called, was born October 28, 1959, in Youngstown, Ohio the oldest of twelve children born to the late Bishop James Kitchen and Evangelist Mable Delores Kitchen.

Sister Patty attended Youngstown public schools, South High School and graduated from Cardinal Mooney High School in 1977.

Patty worked in the health care industry for over 40 years. She was a State Tested Nursing Assistant (STNA) and worked in various nursing homes, including Windsor and Camelot Arms Care Center until her retirement. She loved taking care of people and her home was always open to those in need.

Sister Patty accepted the Lord at an early age and loved the Lord with her whole heart. She was a woman of strong faith who had a heart for service. She ministered in the gift of helps and was always willing to serve in any capacity that was needed. Her heart was pure gold, with a warm and illuminating smile. Sister Patty loved music and was blessed with a beautiful voice.

She enjoyed singing and worshipping the Lord. She and her brother, the late James “Jimmy” Kitchen, Jr. were often called upon to sing at church services and traveled with her parents as they conducted revivals. Sister Patty served the Lord with excellent. She began working in the church as a youth, first serving under her parents in their ministry endeavors within the city and surrounding region. She served diligently in the work of the Lord at Ebenezer Church of God In Christ under the Pastorate of Superintendent Calvin E. Kirkland, and New Covenant Fellowship Church of God In Christ under Pastor Ernest L. Walker, III. She then united with New Beginnings Outreach Ministries, where she was a faithful and dedicated member under the tutelage of Pastor Kevin Carson. Patty served in various capacities of ministry in the churches she served, including President of the Women’s Department, Youngstown District Hospitality President, Pastor’s Aide and any other position where her services were needed. Sister Patty loved organizing church programs to uplift and encourage the people of God, and to be a blessing. She was a Caterer, a Wedding Coordinator, and an Event Planner. Her favorite event was the Calendar Tea. Sister Patty was known as the “Queen of the Tea”. She worked as a Table Captain, and then became Chairperson of the Calendar Tea. She participated in the Calendar Tea in various capacities for over 30 years. Patty loved wearing beautiful hats and loved dressing up for church. Her outfits were always accompanied by pizzaz and a lot of bling. She had a unique ability to put together an outfit and make it sparkle. Patty was a beautiful representation of Christ’s love and a strong woman of faith. She loved her family with unconditional love. A Loyal and trusted friend, beloved sister, aunt, cousin and faithful Woman of God. Patty fought a courageous battle with cancer and was a shining example of unwavering faith and perseverance. Her journey gave others hope. Well done thy Good and Faithful Servant.

She leaves to cherish her memory and rejoice in her peace five brothers: Steve, Paul (Staci), Philip (Carmen),Titus and Mark Kitchen. Five Sisters: Rachel Kitchen, Elizabeth (Sonny) Madumelu, Joanna (Donald) Payne, Delores Kitchen and Rhonda (Robert) Williams; her spiritual daughter TaReia Bethel and her grandson Karnell Tucker, several Godchildren whom she loved dearly; her God Mother Evangelist Anner Hardin and numerous God Brothers and God Sisters. She leaves a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and dear devoted friends and her loving church family.

She was preceded in death by her parents Bishop James and Evangelist Mable Delores Kitchen. Her brothers James “Jimmy” Kitchen, Jr. and James Thorpe, her former husband Dennis Cook, her Godparents , Superintendent Calvin E. Kirkland and Supervisor Leanner Kirkland, her God Sister Minister Donna Kirkland Littlejohn and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Arrangements are being handled by the J.E. Washington Funeral Services, Inc.

Send flowers to the service of Ms. Patricia Ann Kitchen