Paris Chane’l Carr, Hermitage, PA

March 29, 2021

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Paris Chane’l Carr will be held Monday at 11:00 a.m. at Valley Baptist Church in Farrell, Pennsylvania. Ms. Carr departed this life unexpectedly March 29, 2021 at Sharon Regional Health System at 4:40 a.m. She was 29 years old.

Paris was born May 31, 1991 in Dayton Ohio a daughter of Thomas L. Carr, Sr and Vanessa (Shepard) McWhorter.

She was a 2010 graduate of Hickory high school and she attend Kentucky State University.

Paris was employed a home healthcare provider with various home health care agencies including new choice home health.

She leaves to cherish her memory her loving parents, Thomas L. (Juanita) Carr, Vanessa (Thomas) McWhorther; her beloved children, Tre’Cier Carr and Zhy’Ear Bender; her siblings, Takeshia (Gary) Thomas, Tierra McWhorther, Talisha Carr, LaMonica McWhorter, Samantha Zawacki, Brandy Hill, Destiny Steele, Thomas L. Carr Jr, Thomas E. McWhorter III, Charles Carr; her grandparents, Mildred Shepard, Jacqueline McKoy, Kenneth McCoy;her aunts, Kathleen Shepard, Jacqueline McWhorter-Keller, Anitra Henderson, Gaylisa Carr, DoAsia Johnson, Shantel Hughes; her uncles, Jason McWhorter, LaRen English; her companion, Octavious Humphrey; a host of other relatives and dear friends including her special cousin/sisters, Brittany Moore and Symone Somerset.

She was greeted at the heavenly gates by her grandparents, Amy Henderson, Charles Shepard and Thomas E. McWhorter Sr.

Friends may call Sunday from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Washington Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Monday from 10:00 -11:00 a.m. at the church.

