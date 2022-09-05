CANTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Oswald Egbert Brown will be held Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Antioch Baptist Church, 1844 Ira Turpin Way NE in Canton, Ohio.

Mr. Brown went home to be with his heavenly Father on Sunday, August 28, 2022 at the extraordinary age of 100 following a brief illness.

He was born August 10, 1922 in Gretna, Virginia to Osbie and Norma Brown.

Oswald was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, where he served honorably for two years during WWII as a Seaman First Class.

He worked for the Timken Roller Bearing Company for 41 years. He also worked part-time for several years.

He was a faithful member of Antioch Baptist Church, where he served as Sunday School superintendent, Deacon, Trustee, Male Chorus member and in various laymen ministries.

Outside of the church, he was on several bowling leagues.

Oswald was married to the love of his life, Annie L. Haywood Brown, for 76 years prior to her death on June 29, 2017. To this union, eight children were born.

He was preceded in death by his wife and three children, Donald and Daryl Brown and LuAnna Johnson.

He is survived by sons, Roland of Huntsville, Alabama, Eugene (Theresa), Egbert (Denise) of Canton, Ohio and Rev. Rickey (Johnnetta) of Wooster, Ohio and daughter, Norma Skillern of Huntsville, Alabama. He leaves a lasting legacy to 36 grandchildren,101 great-grandchildren, 43 great-great-grandchildren, the Johnson Family, several great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and his Antioch Baptist Church family.

Friends may call Friday, September 9, 2022 at J.E. Washington Funeral Home, 1617 Third Street NE from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. and on Saturday, September 10, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church.

Interment will be in Forest Hills Cemetery.

