YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Oralene Olivia McBride, beloved mother, wife and cherished member of the Youngstown community, peacefully passed away on Sunday, December 31, 2023, at the Hospice House Boardman, Ohio in the presence of her family.

Oralene was born on February 24, 1941, as the only child of Oliver and Macella (Lamb) Mitchell in Youngstown.

Without a doubt, she leaves behind a profound legacy with extraordinary love, kindness, and strength. Oralene’s departure from this world marks the end of a life filled with joy, wisdom and unwavering devotion to her family and faith.

Family was paramount in Oralene’s life, and she was blessed with a loving spouse, Obie McBride. Together, they built a strong bond that withstood the test of time, proving that true love endures.

Oralene was a woman of integrity and had a vibrant spirit that touched the lives of all who knew her. Her dedication to her role as a mother to her four children, Rhonda Grizzard, Linda McBride, Christopher T. McBride and Ronald C. McBride, was truly admirable. She was known for her firm but loving approach, balancing discipline with wisdom and always guiding her children towards the path of righteousness.

Oralene was not one to withhold the corrective action of the “rod” either. In essence, as Grandma, she would “tear into that behind!” when it was deemed necessary. The family reminisces now with laughter her infamous beatdowns when they misbehaved. In retrospect, they acknowledged her firm, fair and consistent approach kept them on the right path.

As the matriarch, she nurtured and loved her family immensely. Her linage remains vibrant with nine grandchildren, which include, Jason Clay, Randall Clay and Justin McBride, whom she reared. She also shared her love among 19 great-grandchildren and a score of additional relatives and friends.

She also will be fondly remembered by her granddaughters, Bonnocca McBride and Danielle Armstrong; granddaughter-in-love, Lashonda Brown and dear neighbor, Dana Harrell, each who remained close to her through the years providing support and care especially during her final days.

Oralene had a zest for life that was infectious. She loved taking sips of her favorite beverage, Pepsi, in her red cup, and the mischievous glint in her eye would add an extra charm to her personality. Her response when caught being naughty, she would simply shrug her shoulders and say, “WELL!”

It is truly an understatement to emphasize that her entire family was the joy of her life, and she delighted in doting on them and watching them flourish. Oralene also had a passion for cooking, and her delicious meals brought warmth and togetherness to countless family gatherings and special occasions.

In her professional life, Oralene excelled in the hospitality industry, where she worked for Johnson & Gordon Cleaning Services, which was contracted by Youngtown State University. Her encouraging nature to students on its campus reflected her genuine interest in the success of others. Her commitment to service was always evident in her work, and her colleagues respected her hard work and dedication.

She found solace and comfort in her faith and regularly attended services at Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church and WOW Ministries. Her presence in these congregations will be deeply missed and her spirit will continue to inspire those who were fortunate enough to witness her devotion to God and humanity.

As she entered the place of eternal rest, she was embraced at Heaven’s gates by her parents, her husband and brother, Hollie Wilson.

To honor the life and legacy of Oralene Olivia McBride, a Celebration of Her Life will be held on Friday, January 12, 2024, at Elizabeth Baptist Church, 1210 Himrod Avenue at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor J. Dwayne Heard, presiding. Prior to the service, a public viewing will take place at 10:00 a.m. at church. The community is invited to join the family in paying tribute and respect while celebrating this remarkable life.

Oralene was engaged in several valiant bouts with cancer, making her a survivor in every sense of the word. In her honor, the family would be blessed if you would consider displaying a hint of pink to represent cancer awareness.

Oralene Olivia McBride will forever be remembered as a pillar of strength, a loving mother and wife, and a woman who touched the hearts of all who had the privilege of knowing her. May her gentle soul find eternal peace, and may her memory continue to be a source of inspiration and comfort for all those whose lives she touched for indeed, it is WELL with her soul.

The McBride Family entrusted the of Ministry of Comfort and After-Care Arrangements to J.E. Washington Funeral Services, 2234 Glenwood Avenue, Youngstown, OH, 330-782-8500

Send flowers to the service of Oralene O. McBride.

A television tribute will air Friday, January 5 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.