Ora Lee Ware, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mrs. Ora Lee Ware will be held Wednesday, February 17 at 11:30 a.m. at Washington Funeral Home, 2234 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio.

Mrs. Ware departed this life Thursday, February 11, 2021 at Park Vista Nursing Home in Youngstown.

Mrs. Ware was born June 14, 1921 in Clayton, Alabama, a daughter of Jimmie Freeman and Callie Bryant.

She was formerly employed as a housekeeper and loved to spend time with her family and friends.

She was a loving mother and friend who will be deeply missed. She leaves to cherish her memory her loving children, Ransom Ware, Benjamin Ware, Dorothy Pierce and William Ware; her siblings, Bennie Mae Thomas of Oakland, California, George Freeman of Sacramento, California, Mary Khouri of Piscataway, New Jersey, Samuel Freeman of Clayton, Alabama and Lillian Bellamy (Rudolph) of Elk Groove, California; 17 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren, as well as a host of other relatives and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James Ware whom she married December 13, 1945; son, James Ware and daughter, Odena Harris; her siblings, Jimmie Freeman, Willie Floyd, Irene Herron and Inez Herring.

Friends may call Wednesday, February 17 from 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. at Washington Funeral Home prior to the service.

Interment will be in Tod Homestead Cemetery.

