YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Oddie Humbert, age 85, passed away on Thursday, September 28, 2023, surrounded by his loved ones, after a brief illness at the Austinwoods Nursing Home.

He was born in Marianna, Arkansas to the union of Jessie and Genovah Humbert.

Oddie worked for General Motors Lordstown for 40 years, retiring in 2006 as a supervisor.

He enjoyed watching old western movies and Cleveland Browns football.

He will live forever in the hearts of his companion and caregiver, Diane Sparks, who faithfully cared for him until the end; a daughter, Thelma L. Hudson; two brothers, Frank (Vivian) Humbert of Marianna, Arkansas and Ricky Humbert of Memphis, Tennessee; a sister Frances Holmes of Memphis, Tennessee; grandson Mario (Tracey) Humbert of San Antonio, Texas; two great-grandchildren and a score of nieces and nephews who loved him dearly. As a caring and nurturing man he was considered a father figure to many, especially Angela Christian and Kraig Lyons.

Besides his parents, Oddie was preceded in death by his wife, Lauvonna Humbert; daughter, Sandra Humbert; sister, Gladys Humbert and brothers, Jessie J Humbert, Jr. and Isaiah Brown.

To celebrate Mr. Humbert’s remarkable life, funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 6, 2023, in the chapel of J.E. Washington Funeral Services located at 2234 Glenwood Avenue. Friends, family, and all whose lives were touched by Oddie are also invited to attend a public viewing at 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Rev. Dr. Lewis W. Macklin II will serve as the officiant and celebrant. This will be a time to honor, reflect and celebrate the life of a man who left an indelible mark on the hearts of many. Rest in peace, Oddie T. Humbert. Your spirit will forever shine brightly in the lives of those blessed to know him.

You may view the services online by visiting the Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church website or Facebook pages.

