YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Obadiah Hall will be held Monday, March 14, 2021 at 12:00 Noon at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio.

Mr. Hall 61, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family on Tuesday, March 8, 2022.

Obadiah was born June 10, 1960 in Akron Ohio, a son of Virginia and Jessie Hall.

Obadiah was employed at Schwebel’s Baking Company for the last 14 years and at Bank One prior to for 17 years.

He also served as a member of the United States Marine Corps from 1979-1983, when he was honorably discharged.

He was a member of the Buckeye Elks Drum and Bugle Corps in Youngstown, Ohio. He was a die hard Cleveland Browns and Ohio State fan. In his spare time, he loved spending time with his daughters, reading books and listening to gospel and jazz music.

He leaves to cherish his memory his fiancée, Cynthia McMinn; his four daughters, Rene é, Destiny and Domenique Hall and Danielle (Dania) Gillam; his grandson, Jayden Gillam; his two nieces, Tammie and Terrelle Maxwell, whom he raised as his daughters; his sister, Rachel Harris and his brothers, Billy (Debbie) Bray, Glenn (Lori) Harge, Edward Peterson, Jr. and Jerry (Anita) Morton.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Judith Hall, Clarissa Garrett, Geraldine Thomas and Margaret Jackson; his brothers, Paul and Richard Hall and his great-great-nephew, De’Ontae Fisher.

The family will receive friends Monday, March 14 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, prior to the service.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

