Norman E. Calhoun, Jr., Canton, Ohio

CANTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Norman Edward Calhoun, Jr. will be held Tuesday, June 15 at 1:00 p.m. at J.E. Washington Funeral Home, 1617 Third Street NE in Canton, Ohio.

Mr. Calhoun departed this life Sunday, June 6, 2021.

Mr. Calhoun was born September 7, 1957 in Meridian, Mississippi, a son of Lucille and Norman E. Calhoun, Sr. He relocated to Canton, Ohio as a child and was a graduate of McKinley Senior High School.

He was formerly employed at Boston Market restaurant and Brick City. He also worked at several other jobs before he health began to fail.

He loved to spend time with his family and friends and will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him.

He leaves to cherish his memory his loving siblings, Dorothy, Trisha and Miney Calhoun, Lou (Carla) Calhoun and David Calhoun; a special niece, Jasmine Calhoun and a host of other relatives and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, James and Sammy Calhoun; his aunt, Dorothy Cooper and his nephews, Jason Calhoun and Darius Smalls.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, June 15 from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. at the J.E. Washington Funeral Home, prior to the service.

