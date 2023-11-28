YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nora L. Waller passed away Thursday, November 23.

She was born November 13, 1928, to Clifford and Rosie Bell, in Youngstown, Ohio.

She attended Youngstown Public School and graduated from East High School. Later she went back to school and graduated in nursing.

She used her acquired knowledge working at several hospitals within the Youngstown area.

Civic minded, she became a member of the Order of the Eastern Stars in the late 1950s.

She was of the Baptist faith and became a member of Beulah Baptist Church, serving in several position.

She embodied the philosophy, “Beauty is in the eyes of the beholder” and recognized and appreciated it in all its forms of presentation. This was evident in her ability to find intrinsic value, worth and purpose in all things, especially in the humanity and dignity of others. She loved to entertain, and her home was tastefully appointed.

Nora’s husband affectionately nicknamed her “Kay” after Kay Chancelor, the popular character from the Young and the Restless soap opera. She embraced being a diva, commanding the attention of those when she entered the room. She had a well-defined fashion flair. As a fashionista, Nora had a vast wardrobe collection for any occasion. Nora had a fan club of several young ladies, who she adored and who adored her. She would offer or provide sage advice and counsel whenever they needed her.

Nora also enjoyed sewing, all genres of music and singing, and had a very distinctive voice. Her vocal range was somewhere between soprano and kinda soprano. She loved dogs, nurturing and caring for several. Notably, although they have since crossed the Rainbow Bridge, these canine companions, Queenie, a collie breed, Poncho a miniature bubble-eyed chihuahua who would attack you if you sneezed and her beloved Doberman also named Queenie, were each very dear to her.

She leaves to cherish her memories, her two daughters, Wanda (Otha)Trevathan-Cooper of Youngstown and Deborah Trevathan of Cleveland; sister, June Phillips of Youngstown and four grandchildren, Michelle (Morriah) Graham, Tiaira (Wilbert) Gordon, Yalonda (Scott) Stewart and Tracey Fears. Her legacy is vibrant as her generation of seven great-grandchildren, Shayna, Devin, Jasmine, Tomarra, Jamal, McClinton and Paul, as well as her nine great-great-grandchildren, Naomi, Sariyah, Jaylen, TaVion, Devin, Jr., Grace, Jabre, London and Jamel, Jr. and a large score of nieces, nephews and friends. If anyone was omitted or misspelled, it was not done intentionally. We ask that it be charged to the head, not to the heart.

Family and friends are invited to gather at Beulah Baptist Church, 570 Sherwood Avenue, on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, to honor Nora’s life. The public visitation will commence at 10:00 a.m., followed by the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. The services will be officiated by Rev. Dr. Kevin Strickland with Reverend Jeff Stanford serving as the eulogist. In accordance with her wishes, Nora will be laid to rest at Belmont Park Cemetery following the funeral service.

Though Nora’s physical presence is no longer with us, her spirit lives on in the hearts of her loved ones and the lives she touched. Let us remember Nora for her legacy of compassion, her smile that could brighten any room, and her unwavering dedication to others. “Perhaps they are not stars but rather openings in heaven where the love of our lost ones pours through and shines down upon us to let us know they are happy.” – Eskimo Proverb

The Waller Family entrusted the Ministry of Comfort and After-Care Arrangements to J.E. Washington Funeral Services, 2234 Glenwood Avenue, Youngstown, OH, 330-782-8500

