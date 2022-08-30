CANTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Ms. Nichole Tyisha Irving will be held Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at J.E. Washington Funeral Home, 1617 Third Street NE in Canton, Ohio.

Ms. Irving, age 36, transitioned suddenly from this earthly realm on Tuesday, August 23, 2022.

Nichole was born May 14, 1985 at Presbyterian Hospital in New York City, New York, a daughter of Leslie Cox and Troy Irving. Her family relocated to Canton, Ohio in 1988 and in 2003 Nichole graduated from Mckinley Sr. High School. She enjoyed being a member of the Canton Mckinley Bulldog band.

Nichole was a devoted mother and the life of the party. She enjoyed dancing with the Sister of Soul Line Dance Co. She was a patient teacher who would teach you, regardless of how uncoordinated you were. Nichole was always bubbly and had a pure loving heart. She will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her.

Nichole was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, May Cox; her grandfather, George Cox, Sr.; her paternal grandmother, Deloris Irving; her father, Troy Irving and her uncles, Mark Irving, Anthony Irving and Lawrence Cox.

Nichole leaves to forever cherish her precious memory; her mother, Leslie Cox; her love and companion, Terrence Hubbard; her children, Tyshawn and Nyla Hubbard; her sister, Troy Irving; her uncles, George Cox, Michael Irving and Tooter Irving; her aunts, Crystal Cox, Robin Cox, Sondra Cox, Renee Nelson and Sandra Irving; her great-aunts, Gladys Cabbage Stalk and Ruth Johnson; her Godparents, Manzie Johnson, Sr., Joyce Johnson and a host of cousins, friends and extended family.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, August 31 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

An angel lived among us, a gift from God above. She showered us with kindness and shared with us her love. She cherished every moment with the man who was her life, walking hand in hand together facing life with all its strife. She loved her children dearly each one in a different way, nestled close within her heart though, now, she’s far away. She’s gone to live above, but she’s here with us today. Smiling down on every one, and telling us she’s okay. Lovingly submitted by the family.

