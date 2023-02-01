YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Nelson Clark will be held Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at New Bethel Baptist Church, 1507 Hillman Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio.

Mr. Nelson “Nick” Clark, 72, of Youngstown, entered eternal rest on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at home surrounded by his loving wife and family. Nelson was the only son and oldest of three children born to Roy and Evelyn (McElroy) Clark on November 21, 1950.

He attended elementary school in Struthers and excelled in youth baseball prior to his family’s move to the south side of Youngstown. It was obvious at a young age that he had outstanding athletic ability. A placard with his record-breaking track performance remained on the wall of Princeton Junior High until its closing. Nick was also a standout on Princeton’s basketball team and went on to play basketball and football in high school. He was a 1969 graduate of South High School and attended Youngstown State University.

Nick lived a full, joyful and impactful life. He was a very proud Army veteran and served as a meteorologist. Even into adulthood he continued to be involved in sports as a skillful athlete and an avid spectator. He played baseball for many years with his fellow Soul Gents Club members, played in basketball leagues and successfully tried his hand at tennis. Embracing the McElroy family heritage, sports were one of his greatest passions. It was fitting for him to be inducted into the Ebony Sports Museum Hall of Fame in 2004. He also coached little league football and basketball for the Respect League. Nick also loved to play cards, listen to music, play the bongos, shoot pool and attend jazz concerts. He seemingly told anyone who would listen how good he was at any card game and if anyone thought they were good, he said they shouldn’t be believed unless they had played with “Nick n ’em!” Often characterized as the life of the party he was in his element as the MC or DJ at events.

He was employed by General Motors (GM) 30+ years before retirement and last worked as a Safety Trainer. He was a member of the Civil Rights Committee at GM for 20 years.

Nick was a member of New Bethel Baptist Church, where he was baptized in 2017.

He also served as Civil Rights Chairman of the NAACP and was on the Board of Directors of the Ebony Lifeline Support Group.

Few things brought Nick as much pleasure as being surrounded by family and he prioritized attending family events and reunions. He was a man who loved his children and he will be sorely missed by his immediate and extended families.

He leaves to mourn his passing but rejoice in his peace, his queen, the former Wendy Clinkscale, whom he married November 20, 2006; children, Michelle Clark, Nick Clark, Jr., Janis (Michael) Collins of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Candice Clark; stepdaughters, Chemille Murphy and Jamille Murphy; sisters, Joyce (Charles) Baldwin and Darlene McGaha; 13 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Nicole Clark and son, Andre Jones.

Family and friends will be received Saturday, February 4, 203 at the church from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m., prior to services.

Interment will be in Tod Homestead Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

