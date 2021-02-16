Nellie M. Brantley, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mrs. Nellie M. (Townsend) Brantley will be held at 12:00 p.m. Friday, February 19, 2021 at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown.

Nellie M. Brantley 85, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on Friday, February 5, 2021 at home surrounded by love ones.

Nellie was born on February 17, 1935 in Goodwater, Alabama. She was the daughter of James and Marie Townsend.

She was a 1954 graduate of South High School and attended Friendship Baptist Church when she lived in Youngstown.

Nellie was formerly employed at Schwebel’s Bread Company in Youngstown. After moving to Chicopee, Massachusetts she worked at Massachusetts State Hospital.

She loved cooking, collecting cookbooks, shopping, bingo, playing cards, board games and playing the lottery.

Although Nellie had no children she was always actively involved in her nephew and nieces lives. She leaves to cherish wonderful memories her nephew, Henry (Adena) Townsend of Youngstown, Ohio; nieces, Phyllis Edwards of Houston Texas, Earline (Warren) Smith of Ellenboro, North Carolina, Barbara Parks of Columbus, Ohio, Levease Townsend of Rochester, New York, Deborah (Frederick) Sly Youngstown, Ohio, Sabrina Burkes of Youngstown, Ohio and Sonja Martin of Youngstown, Ohio; sister-in-law, Velma Brantley, as well as a host of other relatives and friends.

Mrs. Brantley was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Lonnie, Willie Lee and Henry Townsend and her husband, Kermit Brantley.

The family will receive friends Friday, February 19 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center prior to the service.

Interment will be in Belmont Park Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Service.

