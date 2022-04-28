YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Napoleon O. Howell will be held Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio.

Mr. Howell departed this life Thursday, April 14, 2022 in Youngstown, Ohio.

He was born June 9, 1957 in Salem, North Carolina to the late Mr. Leonard H. and Mrs. Minnie Mae Pearce. The family relocated to Youngstown, Ohio at an early age.

Napoleon attended Covington Elementary, Glenwood Elementary School and Monroe Elementary Schools. He attended Hillman Junior School and graduated from South High School in 1975.

He enlisted the United States Marine Corps in 1977-1980. He competed his basic training at Parris Island South Carolina and was stationed at Camp Pendleton, California.

After his discharge He moved to Las Vegas, he later moved to Oceanside, California and worked there until he returned to Youngstown in 2000.

He leaves to mourn his home going his loving daughter, Chantelle Dominque Howell; his granddaughter, Lalani Dior Mosely; his siblings, Joseph Pearce of Millersburg, Ohio, Earnest and Katherine Pearce of Dallas, Georgia, Berenice Howell of Rockaway, New York, Harold Pearce of Youngstown, Ohio, Bishop Clossie and Laura Pearce of Alvarado, Texas, Glenda J. Forester of Youngstown, Ohio, William Pearce of Salem, North Carolina, Katie Burger of Youngstown, Ohio and Charles Townsend of Youngstown, Ohio; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Napoleon was preceded in death by his parents Mr. and Mrs. Leonard Pearce, Sr; his stepmother, Zadie Mae Pearce and his brothers, Elijah Pearce, Leonard H. Pearce, Jr. and Billy Howell.

The family will receive friends Saturday, April 30 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center prior to services.

Interment will be in Ohio Western Reserve in Rittman, Ohio on Monday May 2, 2022.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

Send flowers to the service of Mr. Napoleon O. Howell.

A television tribute will air Friday, April 29 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.