YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nanette Lenore Isom, born on June 18, 1945, in Rochester, New York, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, at Park Vista Retirement Community of natural causes in Youngstown, Ohio. Nanette was 78 years old and always surrounded by love.

Nanette was a woman of strength, resilience and a vibrant spirit. She embraced life with a contagious enthusiasm that left an indelible mark on all who knew her. Her friends and family remember her as a pillar of support, offering unwavering love and guidance.

Nanette’s educational journey led her to college to satisfy her insatiable thirst to pursue knowledge. She attended Youngstown State University for three years and it was interrupted after the tragic passing of her son. She approached life with an insurmountable curiosity, always eager to learn and grow.

It was this innate drive that fueled her successful career as the co-owner and operator, along with her late husband, Carl, founded Carlson’s Custom Detailing providing auto detail services. They vested their time and resources in this industry to honor the untimely loss of her son. Together, they mastered the craft and left every vehicle touched shining like new. Nanette’s dedication to her work and her commitment to excellence earned her respect within the service industry. Her professionalism and attention to detail were unmatched, making her a sought for her services. Many customers not only appreciated her expertise but adored her warm personality and infectious laughter.

Outside of her business venture, Nanette cherished her time spent with family. She was a loving mother to her son, Sherwood Isom and took great joy in watching him thrive. Nanette had a tight-knit bond with her brother, Ronald Catley and sister, Michelle Catley. Throughout the years, they remained steadfast companions, supporting one another through life’s triumphs and challenges.

In addition to her immediate family, Nanette leaves behind a legacy of treasured memories cherished by her friends and loved ones.

She loved her church, Howland United Methodist Church and served as the chairwoman of its annual garage sale for more than 30 years.

She had a knack for making every gathering special, bringing people together with her warm hospitality and passion for cooking. Her famous homemade dishes, especially her 7-up cakes, will forever resonate in the hearts and taste buds of those fortunate enough to have enjoyed them.

Never alone, she was welcomed to her new home by her loving parents; stepmother, Edna Catley; her beloved husband, Carl Isom and their cherished sons, Carlson and Torrey Isom.

The immediate family gathered for a private intimate service, however, a memorial service will be held at Howland United Methodist Church, at a date to be announced to honor Nanette’s memory. The public services will commemorate her remarkable life and the profound impact she had on everyone she encountered.

In this time of grief, let us remember the love, joy and resilience that Nanette Lenore Isom embodied. May her spirit live on in our hearts forever, reminding us to embrace life’s adventures with unyielding courage and infectious laughter.

Revelation 21:1-4 provides eternal hope as John shared his vision of “a new heaven and a new earth,” for the first heaven and the first earth had passed away, and there was no longer any sea. I saw the Holy City, the new Jerusalem, coming down out of heaven from God, prepared as a bride beautifully dressed for her husband. And I heard a loud voice from the throne saying, “Look! God’s dwelling place is now among the people, and he will dwell with them. They will be his people, and God himself will be with them and be their God. 4 ‘He will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death or mourning or crying or pain, for the old order of things has passed away.”

Carl Isom entrusted the Ministry of Comfort and After-Care Arrangements for his mother to J.E. Washington Funeral Services, 2234 Glenwood Ave, Youngstown, OH, 330-782-8500.

Send flowers to the service of Nannette Lenore Isom.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, December 12 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.