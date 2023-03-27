YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Ms. Nakkia Calhoun will be held Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio.

Ms. Calhoun departed this life Saturday, March 18, 2023 in Youngstown, Ohio.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, March 28, 2023 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center prior to services.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, March 28 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.