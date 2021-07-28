Myrna Lee Akins, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homecoming celebration in honor of Ms. Myrna Lee Akins, 86, will be held Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., at Union Baptist Church in Youngstown, Ohio.

Ms. Akins departed this life Friday, July 16, 2021, at Park Vista of Youngstown at the age of 86.

Ms. Akins was born December 13, 1934 a daughter of Artell and Rosa Lee Gilford Woods.

Ms. Akins was a graduate of The Rayen School and was formerly employed with Howell Industries, in Masury Ohio before retiring.

Ms. Akins was an excellent cook and baker. She enjoyed shopping, playing bridge and entertaining at family dinners. She was faithful member of the Union Baptist Church and served in various choirs, with the kitchen committee and with the Altar Guild.

She leaves to mourn her passing and cherish her memory, her son, Wayne Lee Akins; her sister, Geri Woods-Coles of E. Orange, New Jersey; her nieces, Herma A. Barnette, Brenda (Floyd Showers, Jr.) and Rose Cook-Duke of Norfolk, Virginia; her nephews, Vernon Brown, Ricardo Fant; a host of great-nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Charlie Mae Brown, Helen Woods-Cook and Lonnie Belle Fant.

The family will receive friends Thursday, July 29 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m at the church prior to the service.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

Send flowers to the service of Ms. Myrna Lee Akins.

A television tribute will air Thursday, July 29 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.