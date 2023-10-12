YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mychal Adrian Walker, affectionately known as Big Mych, was born February 10, 1967, to parents John and Myrtle Walker. He was a loving father, brother, uncle, and friend. Mychal transitioned to his heavenly home on October 6, 2023, in Cleveland, Ohio.

Mychal was a graduate of Youngstown South High Warriors School’s Class of 1985. He was also a member of the City Series Championship football team.

Upon graduation, he would attend Youngstown State University and was a founding member of the YSU Gospel Choir. His talents on the drum set were epic and greatly appreciated. However, it was his vocals which ministered directly to the hearts of those within the sound of his voice. Following his passion for sports and talent for music, he left the university to travel the globe in the field of entertainment, specializing in management and talent acquisition.

As a musician and member of the management team, Myke played an integral part in the success of the contemporary Christian music artists ANOINTED. This singing aggregation would achieve seven Dove Awards, two Stellar Awards and three Grammy Award nominations. He also accompanied NBA player & jazz artist Wayman Tisdale.

Myke eventually returned to his hometown where he became a mentor and coach, especially to young men, through the Youngstown Urban Minority Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Outreach Program — or YUMADAOP. Myke made an impact upon their lives and many of them attribute their own personal successes due to his influence and guidance.

Among his personal interests, he was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan and had an excellent sense of fashion and of course music of almost every genre. Mychal had an amazing sense of humor and would clown others in love!

Mychal leaves to cherish his memory, while upholding an enduring legacy, his only son Anthony Mychal; brothers Kevin (Lanisha) Walker, David (Terah) Leonard and Art Dixie; sisters Carla Haynes, Katrina (George) Harris, and Robin Woo Lightfoot.

He also will be remembered by his nephews Anthony Walker, Brandon Hall, Joseph Lightfoot, Jr., Kelan, Kalen and Karrington Haynes, and Ernel Harris; nieces Kayla (Jonathan) Frazier, Miya Walker, Kristen Haynes, JoElle and JoSie Marie Lightfoot, and Tarian and Geonna Harris. He will be greatly missed by his best friend Jen Lake and a score of cherished aunts, uncles, cousins, and godchildren whom he loved and adored.

Awaiting his arrival at the gates of Heaven was a chorus of witnesses which included his parents; grandparents Isaac & Rev. Matilda Madison, John and Ula Walker and Elder Joyce Boudrey; aunt Julia C. Lightfoot; brothers Terrance Haynes and Joseph Leon Jenkins, along with many other ancestors who Mychal now joins across the River of Jordan.

The family of Mychal A. Walker wishes to thank the community for the intentional acts of love and outpouring of kindness which has been extended during this time. The family has been sustained by the compassionate ministries of prayer, peace, and presence during this time of great loss.

A celebration of Mychal’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, at the Rock Community Church, 9403 Garfield Blvd., Garfield Heights, Ohio. Rev. Lewis W. Macklin, II will be the officiant & celebrant. You may greet the family one hour prior to the services. Live streaming of the services will also be available on the Rock Community Church Facebook Page.

To assist in defraying the expenses of his untimely passing and to support his young son, in lieu of floral tributes it would be appreciated if you would bless these efforts via Venmo at Kevin-L-Walker-22, your kindness is appreciated.

The Walker Family entrusted J.E. Washington Funeral Services, 2234 Glenwood Ave. Youngstown, Ohio, with the local needs for the ministry of comfort and transitional care arrangements.

