YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial celebration in honor of Miss Mohogany Sharae’ Huff will be held Thursday, June 23, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio.

Ms. Huff 41, of Youngstown, transitioned this earthly life on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Miss Huff was born May 15, 1981 in Youngstown, Ohio a daughter of LeRoy Huff, Sr. and Venetta Jones.

Mohogany worked as a nurse’s aide and later moved to New Castle.

She loved going to church and she loved her family. She was a very strong willed person and would give anyone the world. She fought a courageous battle and she will be deeply missed.

She leaves to cherish her memory her mother; her children, Le’Shawn Huff, Lanice and Janice Bowers and Akeyla Thomas; her brother, James Huff; her granddaughter, Nylah King; her favorite cousin whom she loved as her only sister, Rekeisha Shelton; her aunt, Ruthie Huff whom help raise and take care of her; her grandmother, Sheila Love; a niece, Leasia Huff; a host of other relatives including, cousins, Darryl Jones, Jr. and DeWayne Jones, whom she was very close to; Theresa Gilford whom she loved as a sister and a host of dear friends.

Waiting for her at the Heaven’s gates was her father; her brothers, LeRoy and Kevin Huff; her grandparents, Lee and Ola Huff and Carl Jones; her uncle, Robert (Monk) Huff and nephew, LeRoy Huff, Jr.

The family will receive relatives and friends from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. Thursday, June 23, 2022 at the Jaylex Event Center. The family request that mask be required before entering the center.

Arrangements handled by J.E Washington Funeral Services.

