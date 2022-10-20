FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Milton Blue will be held Monday, October 24, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at Valley Baptist Church, 500 Sharon New Castle Road in Farrell, Pennsylvania. The family will receive friends 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the church prior to the service.

Milton Blue, 69, of Farrell was born on July 7, 1953 and went from labor to eternal reward on Sunday, October 16, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was the son of Willie, Sr. and Lucille McKoy Blue.

He was a 1971 graduate of Farrell Senior High School, attended Slippery Rock University and earned a Phlebotomy Certificate from Sharon Regional Medical Center.

He was employed at Westinghouse, Sharon Steel, General Electric Grove City, Sharon Regional and UPMC.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving siblings, Willie, Jr. (Bertha) Blue of Sharon, Pennsylvania, Benjamin (Laura) Blue of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, Norman (Funder) Blue and Clifford Locke, Jr., both of Farrell, Pennsylvania, Crystal Blue (Tony) of North Las Vegas and Hyldia (Johnny) Smith of Clarkton North Carolina and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Earl and Henry Lee Robinson, Barbara L. Blue Harrold and Naomi Melvin.

A visitation in honor of Mr. Milton Blue will be held on Sunday, October 23, 2002 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Washington Funeral Home, 1059 Hamilton Avenue in Farrell, Pennsylvania. Friends will be be received at the family home, 112 Hamilton Ave in Farrell, Pennsylvania.

A television tribute will air Friday, October 21 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.