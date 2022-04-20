YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Milan “Danny” Square, Sr. will be held Friday, April 22, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at New Vision New Day Ministry, 1970 Everette Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio.

Mr. Square departed this life Wednesday, April 13, 2022 in Youngstown, Ohio.

The family will receive friends Friday, April 22, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church prior to the service. Please continue to follow CDC recommendations by wearing a mask and practice social distancing.

Interment will be in Tod Homestead Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

