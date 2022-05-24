YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Michael R. Gibson will be held Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio.

Michael departed this life and entered eternal rest on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Health Center.

Michael was born August 27, 1975 in New York, New York, the first born of Lela and the late Michael Gibson

Michael was formerly employed with Alpha and Omega Cleaning Services. He was also a self-employed mechanic.

He was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. He had a passion for music and his ability to name off songs and artists was unbelievable. He was also a skilled installer of audio systems.

He will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him. Michael leaves to cherish his memory his beloved mother, Lela, whom he loved dearly; his only living grandparents, Lonnie Anderson and Phillip Moss; his children, Michael, Sean, Ke’Asia and Ke’mon; his stepchildren, Jasmine, Jai’mon, Jalyn, Ciara, DJ, Raven, Trey and Jasmine; his siblings, Angie (Ronald) Pearson, Chenay, Qwon Dow and Robert Saunders, of Youngstown, Michelle Rowe of Florida and Shawda Grant of Marion; his fiancée, Kimberly Washington; 16 grandchildren; a host of uncles, aunts, nieces and nephews.

Michael was preceded in death by his father, Michael; his grandfather, Henry Toomer; his grandmother, Marjorie Moss; his great-grandparents, Roosevelt and Francina Gibson; his great-great-grandmother, Carrie Gibson; his uncles, Alonzo Anderson and Willie Simmon and his aunts, Sylvia Spann and Joanna Morse, who were all loved dearly.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, May 25 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center prior to services.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

