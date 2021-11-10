Michael Orlando Ivey, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Michael Orlando Ivey will be held Thursday at 11:00 a.m. at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 707 Tabernacle Blvd. in Youngstown, Ohio.

Michael was born December 21,1968 in Youngstown, Ohio a son of Gwendolyn Ivey Harris and Johnny McLaurin.

Michael transitioned this life on Friday, October 29, 2021.

Michael was a 1987 graduate of The Rayen School. His mother, Gwendolyn and his grandparents encouraged and supported him in his love of sports. While in high school he was a part of the 1985 Vindicator All-City Series football team and earned the title of, All American Running Back for the state of Ohio in 1987.

For over 20 years, Michael served as a coach for the Northside Knights Little League football team, mentoring and counseling countless numbers of youth.

He was baptized at Tabernacle Baptist Church at an early age. Michael was a devoted caregiver for his grandparents and his uncle Carl for many years. He also earned the distinction of being one the best cooks around specializing in Fish Dinners. His family and friends will always remember him as their personal unpaid barber and outstanding card player. His friends could always count on him to take care of their family just like his own.

Michael was employed at Mercy Hospital in the Environmental Service Department.

Michael was especially proud of his daughter Latoya Smith of Columbus, Ohio and his two grandchildren De’Ajza and Damaryous, who were the love of his life. He also leaves to forever remember him, his mother Gwendolyn Harris (Rocco) and his father Johnny McLaurin; one sister Desiree Bell of California; a brother, Kelan McLaurin of Arizona; his aunt Carolyn Uzzle(Tony) of Virginia Beach, Virginia; his uncles Michael Randall of, Youngstown, OH and Joe Ivey of Dayton, Ohio. Special niece Garame, nephews Saion, Teran, Samirr; a special cousin Lori Ivey. Along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who loved him.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Rev. L. C and Eva Ivey; uncles, Carl, Sidney and L.C., Jr. The family will receive friends Thursday from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in Belmont Park Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the J.E. Washington Funeral Services, Inc.

