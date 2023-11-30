YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Michael Maurice Watkins, a beloved father, brother, grandfather and uncle. Michael peacefully left this world on Sunday, November 19, 2023, at the age of 66, in the familiar surroundings of his home.



Michael was born on June 5, 1957, in Youngstown, Ohio, to the enduring union of Robert and Ann Watkins who instilled in him qualities that would shape him into the remarkable man would ultimately become.

Michael was known for his warm smile, gentle nature and appreciation for jazz music. If ever a song described him, it would be the Four Tops’ “Still Waters Run Deep” as Michael had a special way, with his sense of quietness, of bringing positive energy into some of life’s greatest challenges.

After completing his education and earning his high school diploma, Michael honed his passion for cars and became a professional car detailer and restorer. He took exceptional pride in his craft.

When he wasn’t busy polishing cars, Michael found solace in the company of his family. He cherished spending time with his daughters, Melissa Watkins and Carlisha Hammonds, whom he loved unconditionally. His brother, Marvin Watkins, brought him endless love and support throughout their lives.

If you saw a sparkle in his eyes, it likely meant the presence of his adoring grandchildren, Na’Zjay and Carmelo, were in his company. They brought sheer joy and laughter into his life. He also shared a special bond with his niece, JaQula Williams, with whom he made his home, who always looked up to him.

Yet Michael also understood that he had an obligation to impact the future and served as a mentor, counselor and guide to area youth in his own unique, yet wise, manner. His signature brim hats accented his easy laidback approach. Even while operating a vehicle, he was known for his mean lean whenever he occupied the driver’s seat.

Michael entered through the gates of Heaven triumphantly as he was ushered in by his parents and sister, Marcia Watkins, along with a great embrace from the ancestors. During this difficult time, we discover solace in the cherished memories we embraced with Michael. While his departure leaves a void in our hearts, his spirit will forever live on in our fondest recollections.

Funeral services for Michael will be held on Friday, December 1, 2023, at the J. E. Washington Funeral Services, 2234 Glenwood Avenue, in the facility’s Youngstown Chapel. A public viewing & family visitation will take place at 10:00 a.m., followed by the funeral service at 11:00 a.m., officiated by Rev. Dr. Lewis W. Macklin II. All are invited and welcome to attend during this time to offer condolences, pay respects and honor Michael’s memory.

In accordance with the expressed wishes of Michael, his remains will be cremated and retained by his daughters.

The Watkins Family entrusted the Ministry of Comfort and After-Care Arrangements to J.E. Washington Funeral Services, 2234 Glenwood Ave, Youngstown, OH, 330-782-8500. The staff extends its deepest condolences to Melissa, Carlisha, Marvin, Na’Zjay, Carmelo, JaQula and all those who were touched by Michael’s love and kindness.

A television tribute will air Friday, December 1 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.