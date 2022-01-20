YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Jerome Cox, 32, passed away peacefully Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Michael was born July 31, 1989 in Trumbull County to Donna Merlene Keys and Michael Cox, Sr.

He was a graduate of Chaney High School.

Michael was a site supervisor for DSP & Leraci Homes LI.C.

Michael loved dancing and singing (even though he could not hold a note at all), shopping and traveling. He was a Steelers fan.

He leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Bernice Preston who reared him and his mom, Donna Merlene Keyes, both of Youngstown; two brothers, Sidney Preston and William Keys, both of Youngstown; two sisters, Shantel (Darrien) Ford of Youngstown and Danielle Ballard (Jamar) Crosby of Youngstown; his grandmother, Helen R. Garrant Keys; his grandfather, Eugene Garrett; his aunt, Patrice Garrett of Youngstown; four cousins that he loved dearly, Shavail Pierce, Janika Stanley, Jennifer Robinson and Miesha Moses; his best friend, Jacquaila Yancey and a host of nieces and nephews, family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his father, Michael Cox, Sr.; an aunt, Desiree Garrett and his uncle, Sidny D. Preston.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

