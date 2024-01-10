YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes)- Mr. Michael Darren Hornbuckle, Sr. (affectionately known as Darren) 49, transitioned to his Heavenly Home on Thursday, January 4, 2024 surrounded by loved ones.

Darren was born on September 4,1974 in Youngstown, Ohio at St. Elizabeth Hospital to the late Tommy Clinkscale and Joanne Hornbuckle.

Darren was grounded in his faith and trust in God. He was a member of Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church.

Darren worked at TNT Equipment Company of Columbus, Ohio for seven years.

Darren was considere the life of the party, to know him was to love him, he was everyone’s favorite. He was also an avid Dallas Cowboys fan.

Darren enjoyed spending time and creating memories with his children, and grandchildren. He was a family oriented man who showed love and affection openly.

Darren leaves to mourn his passing yet rejoice in his eternal peace, his mother Joanne Hornbuckle, significant other Pamela DeBouse, grandmother Rose Hornbuckle.

Darren’s legacy will live through his children Breana Price, Tierra Hornbuckle, Keana Hornbuckle, Asante’Yawna Hamlett, Shawn Morland, Brandon Clinkscale, Darren Michael Morris, Michael Darren Hornbuckle, Jr. and Marquise Hornbuckle all of Youngstown, Ohio and his stepchildren Damone West, Tilisia, Tion, and Tamia Williams also all of Youngstown.

He will be cherished and remembered by his sisters Tomicia Clinkscale-Allen (Louis), Tajauna Jones-Hill (Herman), Marci Howell and brothers Dwayne (Larissa) Howell and Bruce Clinkscale, 25 grandchildren and an expansive score of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was reunited at Heaven’s gate with his father Tommy Clinkscale, grandmother Beverly Clinkscale, son David Clinkscale, brothers Aaron Clinkscale and Adam Christian.

Darren’s life will be celebrated on Friday January 12, 2024 at CRDC, 3300 Hudson Avenue.

The calling hour & visitation will begin at 12:00 p.m. and services, officiated by Evangelist Carla Lee, to follow at 1:00 p.m. He will be interred at Forest Lawn Cemetery as his final resting place.

My Flesh and my Heart faileth: but God is the strength of my heart, and my portion forever. Psalms 73:26 (KJV)

The Hornbuckle Family entrusted the Ministry of Comfort and After-Care Arrangement to the J. E. Washington Funeral Services, 2234 Glenwood Ave., Youngstown, OH 330-788-8500

Humbly shared by The Hornbuckle Family

