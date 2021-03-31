Michael A. White, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Michael A. White, 50, will be held Saturday at 10:00 a.m. at Hour of Power Full Gospel Tabernacle in Farrell, Pennsylvania

Mr. White transitioned from this life into eternal life in the early morning of March 27, 2021.

Michael was born on April 24, 1970 in Salisbury, North Carolina the son of Henrietta King and Anthony King and the late Paul Fisher.

Michael A. White was a 1988 graduate of Sharon High School where he was a stand out athlete.

After graduation, he worked at Sharon Steel for numerous years and other various construction jobs throughout the years.

His presence gleamed and emitted light that was so bright. He was so charismatic that just being around him forced you to want to be happy. His wisdom was poetic. His love was genuine, and he instilled one word into his four kids…FAMILY. Michael loved everything about sports and music and cheered on everybody, especially the kids in his community. Michael was an avid life-long Pittsburgh Steelers fan who loved the “Black and Gold”.

He volunteered his time with youth in basketball, football, and church. And he encouraged kids young and old to always give it their best while having fun! His hobbies included, playing chess & spades, working out, traveling (specially to visit family), playing ball, walking his dog Boomer, and spending time with his kids and grandkids. Michael was surrounded by love and always gave that back every chance he got. Although he will be greatly missed, Michael will always be remembered for HIS positive light and bright smile that could light up any room.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory his parents, Anthony and Henrietta King; his paternal grandmother, Easterlene Fisher of Charlotte, North Carolina; his children, Brittany Csatlos, DeMond Davis-White, Michael White Jr all of Sharon, Mi’Amor White; his bonus children Sabol, Ava and Naudia Csatlos all of Sharon, Pennsylvania; his siblings, Fran Allen (Alphonse Allen) of Xenia, Ohio, Darrien (Zolinda) White Sr. of Solon, Ohio, Alisa (Thomas) Russell of East Spencer North Carolina; his grandchildren, D’Mar, Silas, Nasir, and Dash; his life partner, Tracey Csatlos; his special aunt Elnora Kelley whom he had coffee with every morning; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends including, Danny Odem, David Barnett, Greg Pickney and Marlin Sanders.

Michael is preceded in death by his father, Paul Fisher and his maternal grandmother Frances “Lil’ Moma” Anderson.

Arrangements are being handled by the J.E. Washington Funeral Services, Inc.

The family will receive friends Friday from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the church. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery.

