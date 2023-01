YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Melvin Vincent Lewis will be held Friday January 27, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Bethel Church of God in Christ, 3147 Glenwood Ave in Youngstown, Ohio. He passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023.

The family will receive friends Friday January 27, 2023 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church.

Arrangements are being handled by the J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

