YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Melvin Gregory, Jr. will be held Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Metro Assembly of God, 2530 South Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio.

Mr. Gregory, affectionately known as “Big Mel”, beloved husband, father, grandfather, Godfather, uncle and friend, was called home on Monday, May 23, 2022.

Melvin was born on November 5, 1962 in Youngstown, Ohio to the late Melvin Gregory, Sr. and the late Lula Belle Gregory (Dumas).

As a youth, Melvin was a kind child who especially enjoyed fishing, playing sports and playing the drums with friends.

He was a devout Christian and a proud member of Mount Sinai Baptist Church.

Melvin graduated from South High School in 1981.

He worked for the Youngstown Vindicator for over 25 years but many in the community knew Big Mel from his time at the Boys and Girls Club. It was during his time there that he truly began to leave a permanent impact on Youngstown’s youth, especially while coaching football and basketball. Many have stated that his mentoring, advice and guidance kept them off the streets and out of trouble.

Big Mel will be remembered for his infectious smile, his abundant generosity and his gentle spirit. Melvin cherished fatherhood and always supported and loved his children. His love extended beyond his immediate family. He forged many friendships that lasted from his early life up until his earthly departure. Whenever someone called, he answered. His love and generosity went beyond measure and he never asked for anything in return.

Big Mel will be greatly missed. Melvin Gregory, Jr. is survived by his wife, Sharine (Akins) Gregory; his children, Jonathan Gregory, Delaunte Colvin, Mercedes (Tony) Trevathan and Melvin Gregory III; his niece Dalvon (Dumas) James, whom he helped rear; his sister, Rene Neal (Katrina); his brother, Charles Butler; his Godchildren; six grandsons and six granddaughters, family, friends and a city of young people who looked to him as a father figure.

He is preceded in death by his father, Melvin D. Gregory, Sr.; his mother, Lula Belle Gregory and his sister, Marietta Dumas.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 1, at the Metro Assembly of God prior to services.

Interment will be in Tod Homestead Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

A television tribute will air Thursday, June 2 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.