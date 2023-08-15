FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Ms. Melody L. Clark will be held Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Greater Mt. Zion C.O.G.I.C in Farrell, Pennsylvania.

On Tuesday, August 8, 2023, she entered into eternal rest at the age of 61.

Melody was born on November 29, 1961 in New Castle, Pennsylvania a daughter of Mr. Eugene Berry Clark and Mrs. Mary Lou (Currie) Washington.

She received her education from New Castle School District and then went on to receive a degree in Information Processing.

Melody was a member of Greater Mt. Zion C.O.G.I.C.

Melody enjoyed playing games and doing puzzles.

She will be remembered by her son, Kiyon Matthews of New Castle, Pennsylvania; nine sisters, Mary M. Rice, Lorraine Clark, Chanet Clark, Barri Clark, Lelia Clark, all of Sharon, Pennsylvania, Eugenia A. Clark-Walker of Farrell, Pennsylvania, Georgette Clark-Taylor and Cinnamon Clark, both New Castle, Pennsylvania and Bernadette Clark-Auguilar of Houston, Texas; three brothers, Robert Clark, Michael Clark and Octavius E. Clark, all of New Castle, Pennsylvania and three grandchildren; as well as a host of nieces and nephews and a host of relatives and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Eugene Berry Clark; brother Eugene B. Clark and sister, Annette Clark.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 16 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.