Mary Deloris Hall, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mrs. Mary Deloris Hall will be held Friday, February 5, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at New Bethel Baptist Church in Youngstown, Ohio.

Mrs. Hall, 73, departed this life on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Boardman.

She was born on November 18, 1947 in Youngstown, a daughter of Charles A. and Rosa Lee Harris Turnage.

Mrs. Hall was a 1966 graduate of South High School.

She headed the culinary ministry of New Bethel Baptist Church for over 40 years. She also worked as a bus driver with ABC Chorale, as a construction worker with Simon and Simon Roofing and as the cheerleading and drill team coach at East High School in the 1980s and 1990s. She was also co-owner of Family Affair Catering Services.

Mrs. Hall loved cooking, baking, shopping, traveling, crafting, decorating her house for the holidays and dressing to impress. She was an avid Cleveland Browns fan and she was involved in several social clubs, including The Holly Club and The Red Hatters.

She was a lifelong member of New Bethel Baptist Church, where she served on the following ministries: Hospitality Committee, Nurse’s Guild, Instruments of Praise, Audio & Video Ministry, Usher Board and Vacation Bible School staff.

She was everyone’s grandmother, mother, auntie, Mae Lois, Ms. Dee and Ms. Hall and she will be dearly, sorely and terribly missed.

She leaves to cherish her precious memory her children, Sonya (William) Cheverez of Columbus, Ohio, Tony (Jennifer Eiland) Cochrane of Campbell and Keith Hall of Youngstown; her sisters, Cherry Turnage-Robinson and Wanda Thomas-Condrey; her sister-in-law, Sandra Turnage; her stepchildren, Alice Beck, Charles (Rosie) Hall, Jr., David Hall, Mary Hall, Linda Hall, Charles Mitchell and Annette Mitchell; a multitude of grandchildren and great-grandchildren, including, Tejai Beulah, Danielle Hall, Nechelle McQueen, Richard Poole, Freeman, Nicole Bankston, Cierra Cochrane, James Hall, Dai’Vaughn Brown, Chardia Lightfoot, J’Saun Hall, Mya McQueen-Hall, Ja’len McQueen-Hall, Zion Hall, Gerion Cochrane, Tony Cochrane and A-Niya Cochrane, whom she reared; a host of special cousins, nieces, nephews, friends, loved ones, relatives, including Mrs. Bradie Higgs, her best friend and traveling buddy and special nephews, Gary Hudson, Joel Bryant and Elton Turnage.

Preceding her in death, were her parents; her husband, Elder Charles Hall, Sr.; her daughter, Monique Hall; an infant daughter, Nicole Elizabeth Turnage; her siblings, Charles A. Turnage, Jr. and Emma Jean Turnage; an infant granddaughter, Chyna Nicole Hall; her stepchildren, Theresa Mooring, Sheila Hall, Sandra Ballard, Charlene Williams, Freeman Bankston and Pearl Thornton and grandson, Robert Mooring.

The family will receive friends Friday from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church prior to the service.

Arrangements handled by J.E Washington Funeral Services.

Send flowers to the service of Mary Deloris Hall

A television tribute will air Thursday, February 4 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.