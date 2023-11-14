MASSILLON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – The Life Story of Mother Mary Alice King-Hill

John 14:1-3 “Don’t let your hearts be troubled. Trust in God, and trust also in me. There is more than enough room in my Father’s home. If this were not so, would I have told you that I am going to prepare a place for you? When everything is ready, I will come and get you, so that you will always be with me where I am.

Mary Alice King- Hill transitioned to her heavenly home on Sunday, November 12, 2023.

Mary Alice was born July 20, 1938 in Macon County, (Hardaway) Alabama to the union of the late (Thomas) Posey and Alberta Steele. She was the younger of two children born to her mother. She and her older sister, Olivia enjoyed growing up in Alabama.

She is preceded in death by her parents, siblings and husbands.

Mary Alice received her early education in the Macon County, Alabama School System. As a teenager, she relocated to Massillon, Ohio in 1956 to be near Olivia. During this time, she continued her education and graduated from Washington High School in 1956.

Mary Alice was employed through the Massillon State Hospital where she retired in 1985 after 20 years of dedicated service. During her professional career, she pursued and received her LPN and RN Licenses through the State of Ohio.

Once she moved to New Jersey, she came out of retirement and was employed at two additional hospitals UMDNJ and East Orange General Hospital where she completed another twenty (20) years of dedicated service working as a RN. Upon returning to Canton, Ohio she again extended her helping hands and heart as a home care attendant for several elderly individuals in the area. She often would often share with others that she simply loved working with people.

Mary Alice accepted Christ at a very early age and was baptized at the Damascus Baptist Church in Hardaway, Alabama in 1950 where she spent countless years worshiping and learning about the Lord. Upon relocating back to the Canton, Ohio area, in 2010 she united with the First Zion Missionary Baptist Church where her son was her Pastor, Rev Leonard T. King.

Mary Alice was united in Holy Matrimony to Pastor J. L. King in 1960. During this time, she served as the First Lady of The First Baptist Church of Aultman, Ohio. In 1963, Pastor J.L. King was called to the pastoral office at Pastor Phillip Memorial Baptist Church in Youngstown, Ohio where Mother Mary Alice became the First Lady of where she served for 18 years. She was a faithful member, Sunday School Teacher and she loved to sing in the choir. During her time at Phillip Memorial Baptist Church she had the pleasure of naming her only Goddaughter, Felicia Lenzy. During this union, Mary Alice gained two bonus sons, Johnny and Bernard who both preceded her in death.

Later in life, she was united in Holy Matrimony to Isaiah Hill where she served as a Deaconess at the Philemon Baptist Church in Newark, New Jersey for 20 years. Mary Alice spent many years being a constant source of support to her son, Leonard and grandson, Dion. She enjoyed shopping, singing and traveling everywhere ~ especially to Alabama to visit with family and friends.

Mary Alice leaves to cherish her memory and legacy a loving and devoted son, Rev. Dr. Leonard T. King (April); grandson, Dion King; bonus granddaughters, Dana and Darnesha; sister, Aundria Powell; brothers, Reginald Steele (Pamela), Steven Steele (Anita) Matthew Steele (Gloria) and Thomas J. Steele (Martha); special cousins, James Steele and Percola Dixon; special caretakers, The First Zion Church Family and a score of cousins, relatives and friends.

The King-Hill family wishes to thank the community for the intentional acts of love and outpouring of kindness which has been extended during this time. The family has been sustained by the compassionate ministries of prayer, peace and presence during this time of great loss.

Words are inadequate expressing the depth of loss we feel, but we take comfort in knowing that Mother Alice’s spirit lives on in our hearts forever. Hebrews 6:10 declares in part, “For God is not unrighteous to forget your work and labor of love, which you have shown toward His name, in that you have ministered to the saints.” May you be richly and exceedingly blessed!

Public visitation will be held 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. Friday, November 24, 2023 at the J.E. Washington Funeral Services, 1617 Third Street NE, Canton, OH 44704.

A celebration of Mother Mary Alice’s life will be held at Noon on Saturday, November 25, 2023, at the First Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 10313 Garfield Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44108, where Rev. A. E. Williams will serve as the officiant and Rev. Leonard King will be the celebrant of his mother’s services. There will be a calling hour at 11:00 a.m. at the church.

Mother Mary Alice will be laid to rest, with an intimate graveside service, on Monday, November 27, 2023, at Oakwood Cemetery, 1827 Erie Street S, in Massillon, Ohio.

The beloved family of Mary Alice entrusted J.E. Washington Funeral Services, 1617 Third Street NE, Canton, OH 44704, for the ministry of comfort and after-life care arrangements. We publicly thank the wonderful staff of this establishment for the love, care and compassion extended towards us.

As We Look Back

As we look back over time

We find ourselves wondering

Did we remember to thank you enough

For all you have done for us?

For all the times you were by our sides

To help and support us

To celebrate our successes

To understand our problems

And accept our defeats?

Or for teaching us by your example,

The value of hard work, good judgement,

Courage and integrity?

We wonder if we ever thanked you

For the sacrifices you made.

To let us have the very best?

And for the simple things

Like laughter, smiles and times we shared?

If we have forgotten to show our

Gratitude enough for all the things you did,

We’re thanking you now.

And we are hoping you knew all along,

How much you meant to us.

— Clare Jones–