YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Marquan Trevail White will be held Friday July 15, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Ave in Youngstown, Ohio.

Trevail White, 25, entered the world on December 15, 1996 and was called home to his eternal resting place on July 5, 2022.

Marquan loved being a great and overly protective father, listening to music, astrology, playing chess and spending time with family and friends. He had a way with people and could charm himself right into your heart and make it impossible to stay mad at him. He was a very loyal brother and true friend and protector. He loved remembering and discussing funny and good times and would love for us to continue to do so.

Loving memories will forever live through his parents Mark Harris, Jr., Jaray Jefferson, Monique White, his twins Kartier and Kamari White, grandparents Mark Harris, Sr., Carol Jefferson, Sheila (Donald) Bryant, Anthony Johnson. His sisters Marquasha, Marquala, Martaysia, Bra’nya, Maddison Harris, Tarayza Staples, Jaraysia, Jalaiyia Jefferson. His brothers Marqualon, Makhilin, Mykel, Harris Jaray, Jr., Taishon Jefferson. His aunts Vonetta and Lindsey White, Tasha Hill, and uncle Micheal Johnson; A host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.

He is preceded in death by his grandmother Sherrie Nadine White.

The family will receive friends Friday from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center.

Interment will be in Tod Homestead Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

Send flowers to the service of Mr. Marquan T White