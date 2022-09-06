FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mrs. Marla M. Bridges Lites will be held Wednesday September 7, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Greater Mt. Zion COGIC, 1825 Roemer Blvd. in Farrell, Pa. Mrs. Lites passed away on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital, in Warren, Ohio.

Marla Michelle (Bridges) Lites was born November 17, 1968 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a daughter of John Sanders & Joyce Bridges.

Marla graduated from Farrell High School in 1987.

After graduation she started her working career as a certified nursing assistant. She also volunteered at the Sankofa house in many positions.

Marla spent her life taking care of her family whom she loved dearly. She was a giving and kind hearted. If you had the awesome opportunity to know Marla, you knew that she loved to cook and feed anyone, you could always get a plate at her house. Cooking was her passion. One of her other favorite pastimes was playing spades. You could always hear her telling you to get a game, she also loved to play bingo. The greatest joy of her life was her two grandchildren, Kahmarie and Kahmiah whom she helped rear. Marla never met a stranger, she could be anywhere and talk to anyone. Everyone was her friend, She was always the life of the party and loved to laugh.

She was also a child of God who loved the lord. She loved her church, Greater Mt. Zion COGIC and her Pastor Supt. Tyrone T. Steals.

Marla leaves to cherish her memory her loving and devoted husband Karl Lites, whom she married June 15,1996, they shared 26 years of holy matrimony; two daughters Marquise Fletcher, Kaionna Lites; two grandchildren, Kahmare and Kahmiah Gonzalez. her mother, Joyce Bridges whom she loved dearly, her mother in law Barbra L. Lites, her siblings, Marlon Sanders, Enrico Williams, sisters Yolonda Sanders, Rhonda Rice, and Monique Williams, a special aunt, Florene Ham who she had a special bond with; her uncles, Sterling, Chester, Lloyd, Isaac, Jerry and James; a host of aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, and cousins, including her special sisters, Nicloe Jaggers and Marise Wright.

She was preceded in death by her father and stepmother John Sanders; her maternal grandparents, Leila and Chester Bridges; her paternal grandparents Earnestine and Felix Sanders, Sr; a special uncle, Lonnie Bridges; and her father in law, Harvey Lites.

The family will receive friends Wednesday September 7, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church. Marla leaves this world with a heart full of love and a voice full of laughter. “We are confident, I say, and willing rather to be absent from the body, and to be present with the Lord”

Arrangements are being handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

