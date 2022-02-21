YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mrs. Marie Campbell will be held Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio.

Mrs. Marie Campbell, 88 of Youngstown, went to be with her Savior on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital with her loving family by her side.

Mrs. Campbell was born on September 13, 1933 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of William and Lily Mae Peaks Clark.

She graduated from East High School.

Marie was employed at Isley Dairy.

Marie was a homemaker.

She loved playing lottery scratch off ticket, social games and being with and spending time with family and friends.

Marie leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Leodius (Louise) Clark, Deborah Bowens, Selena Fisher and Sheree Mitchell; two sisters, Ossie M. Hardy and Carolyn Watson, of Youngstown; a stepsister, Beatrice Ford of Detroit, Michigan and a host of nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other family members and friends.

Marie was greeted in Heaven by her parents; husbands, Hubert Bowens and Raymond Campbell; her brother, Willie James Clark; sisters, Mary L. Clark and Naomi Clark and four children, William Clark, Hubert, Eugene and Anthony Bowens.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, February 23, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center prior to services.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

