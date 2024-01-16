YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margo Smith peacefully departed from this world on Sunday, January 7, 2024, after a valiant fight against the strongholds of addiction.

Margo was born on March 22, 1983, to the union of the late Marcus, Sr. and Esther C. Chambers Smith in Youngstown.

She was a cherished daughter, niece, aunt and cousin leaving behind a legacy of resilience and an unforgettable smile.

Margo was a graduate of Chaney High School, after briefly attending Ursuline.

She possessed a free-spirited nature that captivated those around her. She had a zest for life that was infectious and her vibrant personality left an indelible mark on those she encountered. Margo’s warm and beautiful smile reflected her genuine kindness and brought joy to those who knew her.

As we come together to celebrate Margo’s life, we remember her for the strength and courage she displayed throughout her arduous journey. While she faced personal battles with addiction, she never let them define her. Margo fought tirelessly, displaying unwavering determination to overcome the challenges that life presented her. She was loved, despite these challenges, unconditionally by her family.

Margo Smith will be fondly remembered by her mother, Esther C. Smith; uncle, Lewis W. Macklin, Sr.; aunt, Jackie Chambers; niece, Ladajsha Smith and nephews, Brian Smith and Marqualyn Spencer.

Margo also shared a remarkable and unbreakable bond with her special friend, Jim Thomson, who supported her through thick and thin. It should be noted that the scores of loved ones and friends who will miss Margo are infinite.

Embracing Margo upon her final destination were her father, Marcus, Sr.; brother, Marcus, Jr.; grandparents, James, Sr. and Edna Macklin Chambers, Adolph and Thelma Lee Blount Smith; uncles, Rev. Marvin Smith, Marvin Chambers, Sr. and James “Bo Boy” Chambers and cousins Marvin “Cooley” Chambers, Jr., Dion Williams and Richard Wright.

With reverence and dignity, the events to honor Margo’s memory will include a public viewing, to be held at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue on Saturday, January 20, 2024, from 8:30 – 10:00 a,m. A Celebration of Margo’s Life Service will commence at 10:00 a.m. The services will be officiated by her cousins, Pastors Christ Moorer of Akron and Lewis W. Macklin II. We invite all who knew and loved Margo to attend these services as we pay our respects and say our final goodbyes.

After the ceremony, Margo will be laid to rest at Tod Homestead Cemetery. May her beautiful soul rest in eternal serenity.

Margo Smith’s remarkable spirit and infectious laughter will forever be etched in our hearts. Though her passing leaves an immense void in our lives, we find solace in knowing that she is finally at peace.

In lieu of flowers or material tributes, the family kindly requests contributions be made in Margo’s honor to following local addiction recovery programs to support others in their journey towards healing. Compass Family Services, 535 Marmion Avenue; New Day Recovery, 960 Boardman Canfield Rd, Meridian HealthCare, 527 North Meridian, New Vision Behavioral Health Services, 88 East Midlothian Blvd, all serving the Youngstown Community. Margo will be Forever Loved, Forever Missed, Forever Remembered.

The family of Margo elected to entrust the Ministry of Comfort and After-Care Arrangements to J.E. Washington Funeral Services, 2234 Glenwood Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio, 330-782-8500.

In Good Times/God’s Time

Life can seem an endless maze,

The twists and turns, lulls and delays,

But things always fall into place…

In Good Times/God’s Time

Friends will sometimes go away.

Some may disappoint or others betray,

But new ones will come to stay…

In Good Times/God’s Time.

The hurt of getting something wrong,

And the lesson it often brings along

Are there, you see, to make you strong…

In Good Times/God’s Time.

Kindness freely given away,

Unnoticed now, will somehow find its way

Back to you and come to stay…

In Good Times/God’s Time

Efforts seem not to pay to plan?

Forge on friend, doing the best you can.

Fortune will find the deserving man…

In Good Times/God’s Time.

Life can be tough, there’s no doubt,

But hope is the thing we can’t do without.

Right things with joy will come about…

In Good Times/God’s Time

Send flowers to the service of Margo Smith