YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mrs. Margaruttie L. Tinker will be held Thursday, March 24 at 11:00 a.m. at the McGuffey Rd Church of Christ, 1101 Miami Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio.

Margaruttie transitioned from this life on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at St. Elizabeth’s Health Care Center in Boardman, Ohio, at the age of 61.

Mrs. Tinker fondly known as “Peanut” was born in Youngstown, Ohio on December 6, 1960, to the proud parents of Lorenzo and Margaret Hicks.

Margaruttie married James Tinker, Sr. on June 25, 1985.

Margaruttie is best described as a kind, gentle and loving soul who made all feel loved and welcome. Her radiant smile could warm many hearts.

She accepted Christ in 1990 and was a long-standing member of The McGuffey Road Church Of Christ where served as a worker and supporter and participated in many other activities.

Margaruttie graduated from South High School in 1979.

She was a youngest of 11 children whom she loved dearly. She had a true calling and love for children and spent most of her years growing the minds of children in various day care centers including her own home daycare. Margaruttie switched careers to home healthcare and was later hired at Trumbull Memorial where she retired on for disability after 12 years.

Margaruttie leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, James Tinker, Sr.; four children, Derrick (Tea) Tinker of Canton, Demetrious Tinker of Youngstown, Ohio, Sherries (Bryant) Tinker of Niles, Ohio and James (Keeisha) Tinker, Jr. of Youngstown, Ohio; 11 grandchildren and a host of family and dear friends warmly adopted by her into her loving family.

Margaruttie was preceded in death by her parents and a brother.

She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

The family will receive friends Thursday, March 24 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church prior to the service.

Interment will be in Tod Homestead Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

A television tribute will air Thursday, March 24 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.