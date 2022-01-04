YOUNGSTOWNm, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Malachi Tyrese Jones will be held Friday, January 7 at 11:00 a.m. at Victory Christian Center in Coitsville, Ohio.

Mr. Jones departed this life on Monday, December 27, 2021. He was 19 years old.

Malachi was born September 6, 2002 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Sonja Caprise Jones.

Malachi attended MLK and Kirkmere schools and graduated from East High in 2020.

He worked at several McDonalds and Popeyes.

He was baptized at Victory Christian Center and grew up in Victory Kids, GAP and the Riot. He loved basketball, video games and cars.

He attended Choffin for his welder’s degree until he fell ill. His dream was to get his driver’s license and go back to school to get his welder’s license.

He was on the championship rugby team for East High. He helped coach the Youngstown chargers.

He is survived by his mother/guardian, Sharon A. Ford of Youngstown; father, Tyrone Peagler; grandmother, Linda Hughley; brothers, ASA, AMADD, Tyrone Malik, twin brother, Jalachi Jones and Juhilan Jones and sister, Jamika Jones; aunt, Susie Ford who was like another mother; uncles, Geoffrey and Dexter Ford, of Las Vegas, Nevada; cousins, Meko Short and Xavion Hall, whom called him dad, as well as a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Preceding him in death was his mother/guardian, Henrietta Peagler; brother, Jamaul Jones and aunt, Bobby Jean Short.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

