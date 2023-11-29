Youngstown, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lynne C. Walker passed away on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.
She was born on October 22, 1943.
Arrangements are being handled by the J.E. Washington Funeral Services.
November 22, 2023
