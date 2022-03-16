YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A visitation in honor of Mrs. Luella Ware will be held March 19, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Washington Funeral Home, 2234 Glenwood Ave in Youngstown, Ohio. Mrs. Ware departed this life March 12, 2022 at Austintown Healthcare Center in Youngstown, Ohio.

Please continue to follow CDC recommendations by wearing a mask and practice social distancing. Interment will be in Tod Homestead Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the J.E. Washington Funeral Services, Inc.

