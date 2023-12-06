YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Louis Morgan, lovingly known as Cedar, passed away peacefully on December 2, 2023, at his home comforted by the presence of his family.

Born on May 30, 1959, to the union of Robert Thomas & Sally Ann Morgan. He was a much beloved son, father, and friend who brought joy and laughter to all those around him.

In his early years, Louis attended South High School, where he excelled both academically and athletically. He proudly earned his high school diploma in 1977, leaving a lasting impression on his alma mater as a proud WARRIOR.

Professionally, Louis worked as a dedicated machine operator in the industrial sector. His commitment and hard work were highly regarded by his colleagues and superiors alike.

As a former player for the Youngstown Pride, the area’s semi-professional basketball team, Cedar’s passion for basketball was evident from a young age, and his dedication to the sport continued throughout his life.

Outside of basketball, Cedar was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan, faithfully supporting his favorite team through thick and thin. When he wasn’t watching football, Cedar could often be found immersed in the world of P-Funk music, his ears filled with the groovy rhythms that stirred his soul.

Louis had an infectious zest for life and outgoing personality earned him the reputation of being the life of the party, always bringing laughter and joy to those who were fortunate enough to know him. Cedar’s love for gaming was no secret among his family and friends. Cedar particularly enjoyed playing John Madden football games, where he could channel his passion for the sport and showcase his strategic prowess on the virtual playing field.

Louis is survived by his devoted son, Dontell (Roberta) Morgan, Sr., of Youngstown and cherished daughter, Shanell Morgan of Youngstown along with his beloved life partner, Maria McGraw; brothers, Ronald Lee Morgan, Billy D. Wilson, Robert Bowens; sister, Joyce K. Morgan-Thomas (Clyde). His legacy will continue for generations through his grandchildren, Dontell Jr, Braylon, Jabrell, Quenell, Larell, Dallas, Jesse, Malik and an expansive host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

While he leaves behind a legacy of love, laughter, and unwavering support for his family, who will forever hold him in their hearts, Cedar was embraced at Heaven’s gate his parents, Ernest Spencer who raised him; brother, Leonard Bay Morgan; sisters, Brenda “Piggy” Morgan and Barbra Jean Chatman.

A public celebration of Louis’ life will be held on Monday, December 11, 2023, at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Viewing & visitation will take place at 10:00 am, followed by a funeral service at 11:00 am.

The Morgan Family invites friends of Cedar and his and family to visit or send condolences to 217 Bouquet Ave., Youngstown, Ohio. In honoring Cedar’s memory, may we remember his infectious laughter, his love for sports and funky beats, and his indomitable spirit that brightened the lives of all who knew him. He will be deeply missed and forever remembered.

Cedar’s children, Dontrell and Shanell Morgan, entrusted the Comfort Ministry and After Care Transitional Arrangements to J.E. Washington Funeral Services, 2234 Glenwood Ave., Youngstown, OH 330-782-8500.

A television tribute will air Thursday, December 7, at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.