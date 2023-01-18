FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Ms. ​Loranna Delores “Jan” Dixon will be held Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at Greater Mt. Zion COGIC, 1825 Roemer Blvd., Farrell, Pennsylvania.

Mrs. Dixon departed this life on Friday, January 13, 2023 at The Nugent Convalescent Home at the age of 77.

She was born in Cleveland, Ohio on April 2, 1945 to Lorenzo Dixon and Florence McIntire and was lovingly raised by her mother and by her stepfather, Owen “Chic” Wright. ​

She enjoyed watching Law and Order SVU, NFL Football (the Cleveland Browns to be exact), playing Pitty Pat and spending time with family and friends. She was a “handy woman” in her own right and was the family go to person to assemble toys for the children and fix cars and she loved to drive. She also enjoyed cooking and making her infamous Ham Fried Rice. Her favorite quotes were “I’m alright” and “Bring me a RC/Pepsi”. ​Loranna, also affectionately known as “Gran” was a force to be reckoned with and didn’t mind letting you know what was on her mind. She may have not always spoken the words “I love you” but her love was shown and demonstrated by the lives that she impacted. She has always been a nurturer by heart and has helped raise multiple generations of family who love and adored her. ​

She leaves to cherish her memory her one and only daughter, Valerie H. Dixon; a son, Anthony (Natasha) Stallworth, Sr; a bonus daughter, Tammie Green; daughter in love, Donna F. Ford; two precious sisters, Jacqueline (Richard) Walker and Darlene Austin; special nephews and a niece; Raahn (Priscilla) Thompson, Darwin (Justina) Crumby and Terrence L. Crumby and Viola Moore; two Godsons, Carl (Kimberly) Lampkins and Tyrone Lampkins; Goddaughter, Jaimie Brown, 24 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and a hosts of nieces, nephews, dear family and friends. ​

She was greeted in Heaven by her parents, Lorenzo Dixon and Florence (Owen) Wright; her sister, JoAnna Crowder; three adored sisters, Cora (William) Thompson, Yvonne “Bunny” Crumby and Theresa Chapman and grandsons, Anthony Stallworth, Jr., Khalil Hopson and LeAngelo Ford.

The family will receive friends Saturday, January 21, 2023 from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at the church.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

