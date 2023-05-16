NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial service in honor of Mrs. Lois Pauline Baker will be held Saturday, May 20, 2023 at Noon at Washington Funeral Home, 1059 Hamilton Avenue in Farrell, Pennsylvania.

Mrs. Baker, 91 of Niles, Ohio, departed this life Saturday, May 13, 2023 surrounded by her loving family.

