YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Ms. Lois Marie will be held Friday August 26, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Ave in Youngstown, Ohio. Ms. Burch passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022 at South Hospice Care, in North Lima, Ohio. She lived in Youngstown, Ohio.

Lois Marie was born on October 3rd, 1938 in Fostoria, Ohio a daughter of Jethro and Dorothy Burch.

Lois graduated from Fostoria High School in 1956.

She enjoyed music and studied ballet and violin. Lois went on to further her education by attending St. Vincent Nursing College in Toledo, Ohio, the Ohio State University, Columbus, Ohio, and Findlay College, Findlay, Ohio.

While living in Fostoria she was a member of Bethel Baptist Church and attended AME Mason Chapel while residing in Findlay.

Lois worked as a teller at one of the major banks in Fostoria. She moved to Findlay to work for Whirlpool. When Lois moved to Youngstown, Ohio she worked at McMasters until her retirement.

Lois was always willing to help anyone in distress and I never heard her say any unkind or mean remark to or about anyone. The memory of her will remain in our hearts and thoughts.

Left to grieve the loss of our dear Lois is her daughter, Coretta Marie Burch; her grandson, Anthony (Tony) Burch, her sisters Leila Crawford, Toledo, Ohio, Carolyn Jones and Catherine Burch of Fort Wayne, Indiana; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and beloved friends including Melvin Peterson, Julius May, and Ester Home.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings, Fredrick Burch and Jethro Burch, Barbara Long, Betty Garnes and Deborah Weiker.

The family will receive friends Friday August 26, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center.

Interment will be in Tod Homestead Cemetery

Arrangements are being handled by the J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

Send flowers to the service of Ms. Lois Marie Burch