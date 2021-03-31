Linda Faye Jones, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial celebration in honor of Ms. Linda Faye Jones will be held Saturday, April 3 at 2:00 p.m. at Redeemed Sanctuary in Sharon, Pennsylvania. Ms. Jones was called home on Monday, March 29, 2021 surrounded by her loving family.

Linda was born September 29, 1975 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Cora Lee Jones and Jack Norris.

Linda attended Sharon High School and was formerly employed with Dairy Farmers of America in West Middlesex, Pennsylvania for over 14 years.

Linda loved to spend time with her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed fishing, playing the lottery, scratch-offs tickets and bingo. She built lifelong friendships with those dear to her and she will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her.

She leaves to cherish her memory her loving children, Jamar Whitman of Sharon, Pennsylvania and Shanecia “Nece” Whitman of Farrell, Pennsylvania; her siblings, Phyllis Jones of Sharon Pennsylvania, Regina Atwood of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, Lisa Smith of Brookfield, Ohio, Annette Anderson of Auburn, Alabama, Tommie Lee (Kathy) Phillips of Brookfield, Ohio and Henry Jones, Melvin Williams of Milwaukee Wisconsin; her loving grandchildren, Marrious Holden and Jalaya Whitman; a special nephew whom she helped rear, Tommie Lee (Carlene) Phillips, Jr. of Hubbard Ohio; a host of other relatives and dear friends including a special cousin, Lakisha Phillips of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, Julana Lee, Celeste Harden, Tiana Wells, Jawdy “Tiny”Austin and Jamal Harrison.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Cora Lee Jones; father, Jack Norris; her brother, Clyde Phillips and her nephew, Demetrius Phillips.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

A television tribute will air Thursday, April 1 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.