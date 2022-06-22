YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Ms. Lily Mae Shorter will be held Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio.

Ms. Shorter departed this life Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Youngstown, Ohio.

The family will receive friends Saturday, June 25, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center.

Arrangements handled by J.E Washington Funeral Services.

A television tribute will air Thursday, June 23 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.