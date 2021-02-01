Lester Robinson, Jr., Farrell, PA

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Lester Robinson, Jr. was held Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at Greater Mount Zion Church in Farrell, Pennsylvania.

Mr. Robinson departed this life Friday, January 19, 2021 with his loving family by his side. He was 75 years old.

Lester was born August 10, 1945 in Cheraw, South Carolina, a son of Lester and Bertha Pegues Robinson, Sr.

He was a 1964 graduate of Farrell High School where he played football for the Farrell Knight Riders.

After graduation he served in the United States Army during the Vietnam conflict. He served as a sergeant of the 347 quartermaster unit in the Army Reserves during Operation Desert storm, retiring after 27 years of service.

He was a formerly employed with Westinghouse until its closure in 1992. In 2005 he retired from SCI Mercer where he worked as a corrections officer. He was the longest member on the Farrell Area School district school board serving for 38 years.

He coached many sports but his most notorious was 18 years as the head coach of the Sharon midget football program. He served on several committees including Farrell Human Relations , Farrell Recreational committee and the Mercer County Hall of Fame.

He also was a former member of the Men of God and was a member of Greater Mount Zion COGIC where he served as a deacon.

He played semi pro football for the Shenango Valley blasters, Westinghouse softball team and also played in the basketball league at the Buhl Club. He was an avid collector of sports cards, member of the bowling league and was a Diehard fan of the Cleveland Browns.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife of 53 years, Margaret Johnson Robinson; two daughters, Kimberly (Carl) Lampkins and Natasha Robinson, both of Farrell and his nephew, John Whiteside whom he helped rear. He was a loving and devoted grandfather of Tierney Robinson, Brandon Johnson, Tyra Robinson Scott, Demaund Robinson and Demaris Crowder; five great-grandchildren; his siblings, Alex Robinson, Adrian Gordon, both of Farrell; an aunt, Charlotte Pegues of Hermitage; a host of relatives and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sisters, Hazel M. Hadden and Betsy C. Gross.

Interment will be in Morefield Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.